Vigo County School Board hosts final listening session about Sex Education

Sex education is taking center stage in Vigo County. Tuesday night was the third of three meetings. The school board is talking to the public to see if they need to make changes to the sex education curriculum.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|93053
|4651
|Lake
|10039
|425
|DuPage
|9392
|477
|Kane
|7909
|276
|Will
|6996
|322
|Winnebago
|3118
|97
|McHenry
|2141
|98
|St. Clair
|2054
|138
|Kankakee
|1312
|65
|Unassigned
|1177
|210
|Rock Island
|1073
|30
|Madison
|1054
|70
|Kendall
|1006
|22
|Champaign
|973
|15
|Boone
|617
|21
|DeKalb
|587
|20
|Peoria
|574
|29
|Sangamon
|462
|33
|Jackson
|340
|19
|McLean
|289
|13
|Randolph
|288
|7
|Stephenson
|280
|6
|Ogle
|278
|4
|Clinton
|243
|17
|Macon
|238
|22
|LaSalle
|233
|17
|Whiteside
|200
|15
|Union
|195
|19
|Coles
|179
|17
|Grundy
|176
|5
|Iroquois
|167
|5
|Tazewell
|154
|8
|Knox
|149
|0
|Warren
|147
|0
|Monroe
|137
|13
|Cass
|136
|7
|Adams
|134
|1
|Williamson
|133
|4
|Morgan
|132
|3
|Jefferson
|107
|17
|Lee
|104
|2
|McDonough
|102
|15
|Henry
|98
|1
|Pulaski
|80
|0
|Vermilion
|79
|2
|Marion
|70
|0
|Macoupin
|60
|3
|Perry
|58
|1
|Montgomery
|56
|1
|Douglas
|54
|0
|Livingston
|53
|2
|Christian
|47
|4
|Jasper
|47
|7
|Jo Daviess
|47
|1
|Ford
|40
|1
|Woodford
|37
|2
|Jersey
|36
|1
|Franklin
|34
|0
|Bureau
|31
|2
|Menard
|26
|0
|Mercer
|25
|0
|Washington
|24
|0
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Mason
|23
|0
|Wabash
|23
|0
|Alexander
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Piatt
|20
|0
|Effingham
|19
|1
|Hancock
|19
|1
|Moultrie
|19
|0
|Shelby
|19
|1
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Logan
|18
|0
|Bond
|17
|1
|Cumberland
|17
|0
|Clark
|15
|0
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Massac
|15
|0
|Wayne
|15
|1
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|De Witt
|12
|0
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Edgar
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Saline
|10
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|8
|0
|White
|8
|0
|Richland
|7
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Gallatin
|4
|0
|Pike
|4
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11723
|689
|Lake
|5212
|244
|Elkhart
|3320
|51
|Allen
|2815
|132
|St. Joseph
|1981
|68
|Cass
|1639
|9
|Hamilton
|1596
|101
|Hendricks
|1414
|100
|Johnson
|1288
|117
|Porter
|736
|37
|Tippecanoe
|727
|9
|Madison
|663
|64
|Clark
|660
|44
|Bartholomew
|589
|44
|Howard
|580
|57
|LaPorte
|579
|26
|Vanderburgh
|570
|6
|Kosciusko
|556
|4
|Marshall
|492
|6
|Noble
|484
|28
|Jackson
|472
|3
|LaGrange
|471
|9
|Delaware
|450
|50
|Boone
|449
|43
|Hancock
|449
|35
|Shelby
|430
|25
|Floyd
|382
|44
|Morgan
|329
|31
|Monroe
|301
|28
|Montgomery
|297
|20
|Grant
|295
|26
|Clinton
|289
|2
|Dubois
|283
|6
|Henry
|280
|16
|White
|265
|10
|Decatur
|255
|32
|Lawrence
|246
|25
|Vigo
|236
|8
|Dearborn
|233
|23
|Warrick
|221
|29
|Harrison
|216
|22
|Greene
|190
|32
|Miami
|184
|2
|Jennings
|176
|12
|Putnam
|170
|8
|DeKalb
|163
|4
|Scott
|162
|8
|Daviess
|147
|17
|Wayne
|142
|6
|Orange
|135
|23
|Perry
|135
|9
|Steuben
|130
|2
|Franklin
|126
|8
|Ripley
|122
|7
|Jasper
|121
|2
|Wabash
|113
|2
|Carroll
|110
|2
|Fayette
|101
|7
|Newton
|99
|10
|Whitley
|96
|5
|Starke
|93
|3
|Gibson
|87
|2
|Randolph
|80
|4
|Huntington
|78
|2
|Wells
|75
|1
|Jefferson
|72
|2
|Fulton
|71
|1
|Jay
|68
|0
|Washington
|67
|1
|Pulaski
|66
|1
|Knox
|64
|0
|Clay
|60
|4
|Rush
|58
|3
|Adams
|50
|1
|Owen
|49
|1
|Benton
|48
|0
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Posey
|44
|0
|Spencer
|41
|1
|Blackford
|39
|2
|Brown
|39
|1
|Crawford
|32
|0
|Fountain
|32
|2
|Tipton
|31
|1
|Switzerland
|27
|0
|Martin
|23
|0
|Parke
|23
|0
|Ohio
|17
|0
|Vermillion
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Pike
|11
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|193