Monday: Thundershowers possible, sunny and hot. High: 91.

Conditions will be hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90's and heat index values closer to 100 this afternoon!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|89755
|4542
|Lake
|9644
|415
|DuPage
|8951
|469
|Kane
|7626
|265
|Will
|6608
|319
|Winnebago
|3004
|92
|McHenry
|1999
|97
|St. Clair
|1801
|135
|Kankakee
|1268
|65
|Kendall
|950
|20
|Madison
|917
|68
|Rock Island
|899
|28
|Champaign
|847
|12
|Boone
|577
|21
|DeKalb
|541
|18
|Peoria
|475
|28
|Sangamon
|411
|31
|Jackson
|329
|19
|Randolph
|279
|7
|Stephenson
|268
|5
|McLean
|257
|13
|Ogle
|252
|4
|Clinton
|233
|17
|Macon
|227
|22
|LaSalle
|205
|17
|Union
|184
|19
|Whiteside
|183
|15
|Coles
|161
|17
|Grundy
|160
|4
|Iroquois
|156
|5
|Warren
|135
|0
|Cass
|127
|1
|Morgan
|126
|3
|Knox
|124
|0
|Monroe
|123
|13
|Tazewell
|120
|7
|Williamson
|113
|4
|Jefferson
|106
|17
|McDonough
|100
|15
|Lee
|97
|2
|Adams
|83
|1
|Henry
|83
|1
|Pulaski
|74
|0
|Marion
|65
|0
|Vermilion
|65
|2
|Macoupin
|51
|3
|Perry
|49
|0
|Douglas
|48
|0
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Christian
|43
|4
|Livingston
|43
|2
|Jo Daviess
|42
|1
|Montgomery
|41
|1
|Jersey
|35
|1
|Woodford
|33
|2
|Ford
|30
|1
|Unassigned
|29
|0
|Bureau
|25
|1
|Menard
|24
|0
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Alexander
|22
|0
|Mason
|22
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|19
|0
|Piatt
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Shelby
|18
|1
|Moultrie
|17
|0
|Clark
|15
|0
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Bond
|13
|1
|Franklin
|13
|0
|Logan
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Wayne
|12
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|0
|Effingham
|11
|1
|Massac
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Edgar
|9
|0
|Greene
|9
|0
|Saline
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|7
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Hamilton
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|0
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11236
|677
|Lake
|4741
|239
|Elkhart
|2976
|42
|Allen
|2598
|104
|St. Joseph
|1812
|64
|Cass
|1635
|9
|Hamilton
|1432
|97
|Hendricks
|1358
|99
|Johnson
|1227
|117
|Porter
|668
|36
|Madison
|639
|63
|Clark
|613
|44
|Tippecanoe
|609
|8
|Bartholomew
|577
|44
|Howard
|537
|55
|LaPorte
|521
|25
|Kosciusko
|468
|2
|Jackson
|446
|3
|LaGrange
|446
|6
|Noble
|427
|28
|Delaware
|422
|48
|Shelby
|412
|25
|Boone
|411
|41
|Hancock
|408
|35
|Marshall
|403
|3
|Vanderburgh
|400
|6
|Floyd
|357
|44
|Morgan
|314
|31
|Grant
|283
|26
|Montgomery
|281
|19
|Clinton
|277
|1
|Dubois
|258
|6
|White
|255
|10
|Decatur
|241
|32
|Monroe
|233
|28
|Henry
|220
|15
|Vigo
|218
|8
|Lawrence
|217
|24
|Harrison
|205
|22
|Dearborn
|198
|22
|Warrick
|190
|29
|Greene
|183
|31
|Miami
|179
|2
|Jennings
|168
|9
|Putnam
|162
|8
|DeKalb
|155
|4
|Scott
|154
|6
|Daviess
|134
|16
|Orange
|133
|23
|Franklin
|124
|8
|Wayne
|124
|6
|Steuben
|120
|2
|Perry
|118
|7
|Ripley
|112
|7
|Carroll
|107
|2
|Jasper
|106
|2
|Wabash
|106
|2
|Fayette
|95
|7
|Newton
|93
|10
|Whitley
|78
|4
|Randolph
|75
|4
|Huntington
|67
|2
|Wells
|67
|1
|Starke
|66
|3
|Fulton
|65
|1
|Jay
|65
|0
|Jefferson
|63
|1
|Washington
|63
|1
|Clay
|59
|4
|Knox
|58
|0
|Pulaski
|55
|1
|Rush
|53
|3
|Benton
|46
|0
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Adams
|44
|1
|Owen
|43
|1
|Brown
|38
|1
|Blackford
|35
|2
|Gibson
|32
|2
|Spencer
|30
|1
|Tipton
|30
|1
|Posey
|29
|0
|Crawford
|28
|0
|Fountain
|27
|2
|Switzerland
|23
|0
|Martin
|22
|0
|Parke
|22
|0
|Ohio
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|192