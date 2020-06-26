Friday: Sunny, hotter & breezy. Slight chance of patchy AM showers. High: 91°

Today we'll see a few scattered showers through the morning, but then we'll be sunny, windy, and hot from there.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|88650
|4500
|Lake
|9514
|411
|DuPage
|8825
|463
|Kane
|7529
|257
|Will
|6493
|315
|Winnebago
|2935
|89
|McHenry
|1949
|95
|St. Clair
|1694
|132
|Kankakee
|1173
|62
|Kendall
|940
|21
|Madison
|872
|68
|Rock Island
|816
|28
|Champaign
|814
|12
|Boone
|567
|21
|DeKalb
|534
|18
|Peoria
|459
|26
|Sangamon
|399
|31
|Jackson
|328
|19
|Randolph
|278
|7
|Stephenson
|261
|5
|McLean
|254
|13
|Ogle
|240
|4
|Clinton
|226
|17
|Macon
|226
|22
|LaSalle
|199
|17
|Union
|181
|18
|Whiteside
|178
|15
|Coles
|155
|17
|Iroquois
|149
|5
|Grundy
|145
|4
|Warren
|131
|0
|Morgan
|123
|3
|Knox
|121
|0
|Cass
|119
|0
|Monroe
|118
|13
|Tazewell
|114
|7
|Jefferson
|105
|17
|Williamson
|102
|4
|McDonough
|101
|15
|Lee
|96
|2
|Henry
|78
|1
|Adams
|71
|1
|Pulaski
|67
|0
|Marion
|65
|0
|Vermilion
|52
|2
|Macoupin
|50
|3
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Perry
|46
|0
|Douglas
|45
|0
|Christian
|42
|4
|Montgomery
|41
|1
|Livingston
|40
|2
|Jo Daviess
|39
|1
|Unassigned
|39
|0
|Jersey
|34
|1
|Woodford
|33
|2
|Ford
|26
|1
|Bureau
|24
|1
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Menard
|23
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Alexander
|21
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Mason
|21
|0
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|20
|0
|Piatt
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Moultrie
|16
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Clark
|14
|0
|Franklin
|13
|0
|Logan
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Wayne
|12
|1
|Effingham
|11
|1
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Greene
|9
|0
|Edgar
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Massac
|8
|0
|Saline
|8
|0
|Marshall
|7
|0
|Lawrence
|6
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|0
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11042
|675
|Lake
|4596
|238
|Elkhart
|2805
|41
|Allen
|2507
|97
|St. Joseph
|1740
|59
|Cass
|1629
|9
|Hamilton
|1411
|97
|Hendricks
|1346
|97
|Johnson
|1205
|117
|Porter
|635
|36
|Madison
|624
|63
|Clark
|605
|44
|Bartholomew
|572
|43
|Tippecanoe
|555
|8
|Howard
|524
|50
|LaPorte
|502
|25
|Jackson
|442
|3
|Kosciusko
|432
|2
|LaGrange
|420
|6
|Delaware
|413
|47
|Shelby
|409
|24
|Boone
|402
|41
|Hancock
|397
|35
|Noble
|392
|28
|Marshall
|385
|3
|Vanderburgh
|369
|6
|Floyd
|350
|43
|Morgan
|308
|30
|Grant
|280
|26
|Montgomery
|277
|19
|Clinton
|274
|1
|Dubois
|255
|6
|White
|249
|10
|Decatur
|241
|32
|Monroe
|219
|28
|Henry
|215
|15
|Vigo
|214
|8
|Lawrence
|204
|24
|Harrison
|203
|22
|Dearborn
|193
|22
|Greene
|184
|29
|Warrick
|182
|29
|Miami
|176
|2
|Jennings
|164
|9
|Putnam
|159
|8
|Scott
|154
|6
|DeKalb
|146
|4
|Orange
|133
|23
|Daviess
|132
|16
|Franklin
|122
|8
|Wayne
|115
|6
|Steuben
|113
|2
|Perry
|112
|4
|Ripley
|111
|7
|Carroll
|104
|2
|Jasper
|100
|2
|Wabash
|99
|2
|Newton
|90
|10
|Fayette
|88
|7
|Randolph
|74
|4
|Whitley
|74
|4
|Wells
|66
|1
|Jay
|65
|0
|Fulton
|64
|1
|Huntington
|64
|2
|Starke
|63
|3
|Washington
|62
|1
|Jefferson
|58
|1
|Clay
|56
|4
|Knox
|54
|0
|Pulaski
|54
|1
|Rush
|52
|3
|Benton
|44
|0
|Owen
|41
|1
|Sullivan
|41
|1
|Adams
|39
|1
|Brown
|37
|1
|Blackford
|33
|2
|Gibson
|29
|2
|Spencer
|28
|1
|Tipton
|28
|1
|Crawford
|27
|0
|Posey
|27
|0
|Fountain
|25
|2
|Martin
|22
|0
|Switzerland
|22
|0
|Parke
|21
|0
|Ohio
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|192