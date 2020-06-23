Clear

Debate on defunding, taking the conversation to a more local level

Nationwide, the debate continues on whether or not to defund police. News 10 took the conversation to a more local level.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Debate on defunding, taking the conversation to a more local level

Image

Name released in child drowning death

Image

Tuesday: Showers early, partly sunny. High: 82.

Image

Libbi Fougerouse

Image

Matthew Millington

Image

100 Men Who Cook

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra to hold Wednesday performance at Fairbanks Park

Image

Arts community losing big money amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Hamilton Center receives $5,000 to help with the group's residential facilities

Image

"Be patient, try your best."; Vincennes University professor gives advice to help the deaf during th

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 137224

Reported Deaths: 6671
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook874244423
Lake9356401
DuPage8715449
Kane7430252
Will6398310
Winnebago288382
McHenry192191
St. Clair1610126
Kankakee114961
Kendall91820
Madison81567
Rock Island78928
Champaign78112
Boone55620
DeKalb52418
Peoria43425
Sangamon38831
Jackson32418
Randolph2787
McLean25413
Stephenson2485
Ogle2364
Clinton22417
Macon21921
LaSalle19016
Union18218
Whiteside17315
Coles15117
Iroquois1435
Grundy1423
Warren1290
Morgan1193
Knox1170
Monroe11612
Tazewell1127
Jefferson10416
McDonough10115
Cass1000
Lee962
Williamson934
Henry751
Pulaski660
Marion600
Adams571
Unassigned510
Vermilion502
Macoupin473
Jasper467
Perry440
Christian424
Douglas420
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess381
Livingston372
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford251
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander200
Johnson200
Mercer200
Carroll192
Mason190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt180
Shelby161
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene80
Henderson80
Saline80
Edgar70
Massac70
Marshall60
Out of IL60
Lawrence50
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 42633

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10962669
Lake4437235
Elkhart262538
Allen242795
St. Joseph167757
Cass16259
Hamilton137497
Hendricks132094
Johnson1200117
Porter62236
Madison62163
Clark59243
Bartholomew56643
Tippecanoe5397
Howard50049
LaPorte48925
Jackson4303
Delaware40747
Shelby40724
LaGrange3966
Boone39340
Hancock39333
Kosciusko3902
Noble37427
Marshall3653
Floyd34543
Vanderburgh3436
Morgan30530
Grant27826
Clinton2731
Montgomery27319
Dubois2526
White24910
Decatur23932
Vigo2128
Henry21015
Monroe20926
Harrison20022
Lawrence19624
Dearborn18922
Greene18429
Warrick18129
Miami1772
Jennings1639
Putnam1598
Scott1496
DeKalb1394
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1127
Steuben1102
Wayne1106
Perry1073
Carroll1032
Wabash952
Jasper922
Newton8910
Fayette857
Randolph723
Whitley724
Wells651
Jay640
Fulton621
Washington621
Huntington612
Starke603
Clay563
Jefferson561
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox460
Benton430
Sullivan411
Owen401
Brown371
Adams361
Blackford322
Tipton281
Crawford270
Gibson272
Posey260
Spencer251
Fountain242
Switzerland220
Martin210
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0190