Debate on defunding, taking the conversation to a more local level

Nationwide, the debate continues on whether or not to defund police. News 10 took the conversation to a more local level.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|87424
|4423
|Lake
|9356
|401
|DuPage
|8715
|449
|Kane
|7430
|252
|Will
|6398
|310
|Winnebago
|2883
|82
|McHenry
|1921
|91
|St. Clair
|1610
|126
|Kankakee
|1149
|61
|Kendall
|918
|20
|Madison
|815
|67
|Rock Island
|789
|28
|Champaign
|781
|12
|Boone
|556
|20
|DeKalb
|524
|18
|Peoria
|434
|25
|Sangamon
|388
|31
|Jackson
|324
|18
|Randolph
|278
|7
|McLean
|254
|13
|Stephenson
|248
|5
|Ogle
|236
|4
|Clinton
|224
|17
|Macon
|219
|21
|LaSalle
|190
|16
|Union
|182
|18
|Whiteside
|173
|15
|Coles
|151
|17
|Iroquois
|143
|5
|Grundy
|142
|3
|Warren
|129
|0
|Morgan
|119
|3
|Knox
|117
|0
|Monroe
|116
|12
|Tazewell
|112
|7
|Jefferson
|104
|16
|McDonough
|101
|15
|Cass
|100
|0
|Lee
|96
|2
|Williamson
|93
|4
|Henry
|75
|1
|Pulaski
|66
|0
|Marion
|60
|0
|Adams
|57
|1
|Unassigned
|51
|0
|Vermilion
|50
|2
|Macoupin
|47
|3
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Perry
|44
|0
|Christian
|42
|4
|Douglas
|42
|0
|Montgomery
|41
|1
|Jo Daviess
|38
|1
|Livingston
|37
|2
|Jersey
|33
|1
|Woodford
|32
|2
|Ford
|25
|1
|Bureau
|24
|1
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Menard
|23
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Alexander
|20
|0
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|20
|0
|Carroll
|19
|2
|Mason
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Piatt
|18
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Moultrie
|15
|0
|Clark
|14
|0
|Logan
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Effingham
|12
|1
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Fulton
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|1
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Saline
|8
|0
|Edgar
|7
|0
|Massac
|7
|0
|Marshall
|6
|0
|Out of IL
|6
|0
|Lawrence
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|10962
|669
|Lake
|4437
|235
|Elkhart
|2625
|38
|Allen
|2427
|95
|St. Joseph
|1677
|57
|Cass
|1625
|9
|Hamilton
|1374
|97
|Hendricks
|1320
|94
|Johnson
|1200
|117
|Porter
|622
|36
|Madison
|621
|63
|Clark
|592
|43
|Bartholomew
|566
|43
|Tippecanoe
|539
|7
|Howard
|500
|49
|LaPorte
|489
|25
|Jackson
|430
|3
|Delaware
|407
|47
|Shelby
|407
|24
|LaGrange
|396
|6
|Boone
|393
|40
|Hancock
|393
|33
|Kosciusko
|390
|2
|Noble
|374
|27
|Marshall
|365
|3
|Floyd
|345
|43
|Vanderburgh
|343
|6
|Morgan
|305
|30
|Grant
|278
|26
|Clinton
|273
|1
|Montgomery
|273
|19
|Dubois
|252
|6
|White
|249
|10
|Decatur
|239
|32
|Vigo
|212
|8
|Henry
|210
|15
|Monroe
|209
|26
|Harrison
|200
|22
|Lawrence
|196
|24
|Dearborn
|189
|22
|Greene
|184
|29
|Warrick
|181
|29
|Miami
|177
|2
|Jennings
|163
|9
|Putnam
|159
|8
|Scott
|149
|6
|DeKalb
|139
|4
|Daviess
|132
|16
|Orange
|132
|23
|Franklin
|121
|8
|Ripley
|112
|7
|Steuben
|110
|2
|Wayne
|110
|6
|Perry
|107
|3
|Carroll
|103
|2
|Wabash
|95
|2
|Jasper
|92
|2
|Newton
|89
|10
|Fayette
|85
|7
|Randolph
|72
|3
|Whitley
|72
|4
|Wells
|65
|1
|Jay
|64
|0
|Fulton
|62
|1
|Washington
|62
|1
|Huntington
|61
|2
|Starke
|60
|3
|Clay
|56
|3
|Jefferson
|56
|1
|Pulaski
|54
|1
|Rush
|52
|3
|Knox
|46
|0
|Benton
|43
|0
|Sullivan
|41
|1
|Owen
|40
|1
|Brown
|37
|1
|Adams
|36
|1
|Blackford
|32
|2
|Tipton
|28
|1
|Crawford
|27
|0
|Gibson
|27
|2
|Posey
|26
|0
|Spencer
|25
|1
|Fountain
|24
|2
|Switzerland
|22
|0
|Martin
|21
|0
|Parke
|20
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Union
|12
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|190