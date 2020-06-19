Friday Night: Partly cloudy, calm. Low: 67

Tonight we may see a shower or two, but most of us will stay mostly clear. I
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|85858
|4304
|Lake
|9154
|389
|DuPage
|8546
|435
|Kane
|7202
|236
|Will
|6222
|308
|Winnebago
|2776
|81
|McHenry
|1872
|88
|St. Clair
|1520
|122
|Kankakee
|1109
|60
|Kendall
|897
|20
|Rock Island
|760
|28
|Champaign
|754
|10
|Madison
|750
|66
|Boone
|542
|19
|DeKalb
|499
|16
|Peoria
|405
|21
|Sangamon
|382
|31
|Jackson
|321
|18
|Randolph
|279
|7
|McLean
|246
|13
|Stephenson
|233
|5
|Ogle
|230
|4
|Clinton
|216
|17
|Macon
|213
|21
|LaSalle
|183
|16
|Union
|174
|18
|Whiteside
|163
|15
|Coles
|145
|17
|Iroquois
|142
|5
|Grundy
|133
|2
|Warren
|127
|0
|Knox
|113
|0
|Morgan
|110
|2
|Monroe
|109
|12
|Jefferson
|104
|16
|McDonough
|100
|15
|Tazewell
|97
|7
|Lee
|90
|1
|Williamson
|89
|3
|Cass
|78
|0
|Henry
|71
|1
|Pulaski
|62
|0
|Out of IL
|58
|0
|Marion
|55
|0
|Vermilion
|47
|2
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Adams
|45
|1
|Macoupin
|45
|3
|Perry
|44
|0
|Unassigned
|44
|0
|Montgomery
|41
|1
|Christian
|39
|4
|Douglas
|39
|0
|Jo Daviess
|35
|1
|Livingston
|35
|2
|Jersey
|29
|1
|Woodford
|28
|2
|Bureau
|24
|1
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Menard
|23
|0
|Ford
|22
|1
|Carroll
|20
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Mason
|18
|0
|Alexander
|17
|0
|Crawford
|17
|0
|Moultrie
|16
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Piatt
|14
|0
|Wabash
|14
|0
|Clark
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Fulton
|11
|0
|Logan
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Effingham
|9
|1
|Wayne
|9
|1
|Greene
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Massac
|7
|0
|Saline
|7
|0
|Marshall
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edgar
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|10862
|657
|Lake
|4222
|231
|Elkhart
|2280
|35
|Allen
|2277
|90
|Cass
|1608
|9
|St. Joseph
|1583
|53
|Hamilton
|1371
|96
|Hendricks
|1283
|93
|Johnson
|1177
|115
|Madison
|615
|62
|Porter
|597
|35
|Clark
|581
|43
|Bartholomew
|561
|42
|Tippecanoe
|497
|6
|Howard
|479
|47
|LaPorte
|473
|25
|Jackson
|422
|2
|Shelby
|408
|23
|Delaware
|403
|44
|Boone
|383
|39
|Hancock
|382
|30
|Noble
|346
|27
|Floyd
|338
|42
|Kosciusko
|335
|2
|Vanderburgh
|335
|5
|Marshall
|322
|3
|LaGrange
|320
|2
|Morgan
|300
|30
|Montgomery
|268
|19
|Grant
|265
|24
|Clinton
|262
|1
|Dubois
|243
|5
|White
|242
|10
|Decatur
|238
|32
|Henry
|204
|15
|Monroe
|202
|23
|Vigo
|202
|8
|Harrison
|200
|22
|Lawrence
|186
|24
|Greene
|182
|29
|Dearborn
|180
|22
|Miami
|177
|1
|Warrick
|176
|29
|Putnam
|158
|8
|Scott
|145
|4
|Jennings
|142
|4
|Orange
|132
|23
|Daviess
|128
|16
|DeKalb
|123
|3
|Franklin
|120
|8
|Ripley
|111
|6
|Steuben
|107
|2
|Wayne
|104
|6
|Carroll
|102
|2
|Perry
|94
|1
|Newton
|88
|10
|Wabash
|88
|2
|Jasper
|86
|1
|Fayette
|85
|7
|Randolph
|68
|3
|Whitley
|65
|3
|Jay
|64
|0
|Wells
|63
|0
|Washington
|59
|1
|Clay
|56
|3
|Fulton
|56
|1
|Huntington
|55
|2
|Starke
|55
|3
|Jefferson
|54
|1
|Pulaski
|53
|1
|Rush
|51
|3
|Sullivan
|41
|1
|Owen
|39
|1
|Knox
|38
|0
|Benton
|37
|0
|Brown
|36
|1
|Blackford
|31
|2
|Adams
|28
|1
|Tipton
|28
|1
|Crawford
|27
|0
|Fountain
|24
|2
|Gibson
|24
|2
|Spencer
|23
|1
|Posey
|22
|0
|Switzerland
|22
|0
|Parke
|20
|0
|Martin
|16
|0
|Warren
|15
|1
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Union
|12
|0
|Vermillion
|12
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|186