One man in jail after officer involved shooting

A Clay County K-9 officer was released at that time, and the subject was subdued.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|85538
|4253
|Lake
|9133
|386
|DuPage
|8495
|432
|Kane
|7167
|232
|Will
|6191
|302
|Winnebago
|2763
|79
|McHenry
|1864
|86
|St. Clair
|1492
|117
|Kankakee
|1096
|59
|Kendall
|891
|19
|Rock Island
|757
|28
|Champaign
|740
|9
|Madison
|740
|66
|Boone
|537
|19
|DeKalb
|490
|15
|Peoria
|397
|20
|Sangamon
|382
|31
|Jackson
|320
|15
|Randolph
|279
|7
|McLean
|243
|13
|Stephenson
|231
|5
|Ogle
|229
|4
|Clinton
|214
|17
|Macon
|212
|21
|LaSalle
|183
|16
|Union
|174
|17
|Whiteside
|163
|15
|Coles
|143
|17
|Iroquois
|139
|5
|Grundy
|129
|2
|Warren
|127
|0
|Knox
|113
|0
|Monroe
|111
|12
|Out of IL
|111
|1
|Morgan
|108
|2
|Jefferson
|104
|16
|McDonough
|103
|15
|Tazewell
|95
|6
|Lee
|89
|1
|Williamson
|87
|3
|Cass
|76
|0
|Henry
|72
|1
|Pulaski
|61
|0
|Marion
|55
|0
|Unassigned
|49
|0
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Vermilion
|46
|1
|Adams
|45
|1
|Macoupin
|45
|2
|Perry
|44
|0
|Montgomery
|42
|1
|Christian
|39
|4
|Douglas
|38
|0
|Jo Daviess
|35
|1
|Livingston
|35
|2
|Jersey
|29
|1
|Woodford
|28
|2
|Bureau
|24
|1
|Menard
|23
|0
|Fayette
|22
|3
|Ford
|22
|1
|Carroll
|20
|2
|Johnson
|19
|0
|Mercer
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Mason
|18
|0
|Alexander
|17
|0
|Crawford
|17
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Moultrie
|15
|0
|Wabash
|14
|0
|Clark
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Fulton
|12
|0
|Logan
|11
|0
|Piatt
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Effingham
|9
|1
|Wayne
|9
|1
|Greene
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Massac
|7
|0
|Saline
|7
|0
|Marshall
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edgar
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|10834
|654
|Lake
|4211
|230
|Allen
|2261
|87
|Elkhart
|2248
|35
|Cass
|1608
|9
|St. Joseph
|1571
|51
|Hamilton
|1368
|96
|Hendricks
|1281
|92
|Johnson
|1174
|115
|Madison
|615
|62
|Porter
|593
|34
|Clark
|577
|42
|Bartholomew
|558
|42
|Tippecanoe
|492
|5
|Howard
|476
|47
|LaPorte
|471
|24
|Jackson
|421
|2
|Shelby
|408
|23
|Delaware
|402
|44
|Boone
|382
|38
|Hancock
|381
|29
|Noble
|341
|27
|Floyd
|337
|42
|Kosciusko
|330
|2
|Vanderburgh
|329
|5
|Marshall
|315
|3
|Morgan
|300
|29
|LaGrange
|294
|2
|Montgomery
|267
|19
|Grant
|264
|24
|Clinton
|261
|1
|Dubois
|242
|5
|White
|242
|10
|Decatur
|237
|32
|Henry
|204
|14
|Vigo
|201
|8
|Harrison
|199
|22
|Monroe
|190
|18
|Lawrence
|182
|24
|Greene
|181
|29
|Dearborn
|180
|22
|Miami
|176
|1
|Warrick
|176
|29
|Putnam
|159
|8
|Scott
|146
|3
|Jennings
|142
|4
|Orange
|132
|23
|Daviess
|126
|16
|DeKalb
|123
|3
|Franklin
|120
|8
|Ripley
|111
|6
|Steuben
|106
|2
|Wayne
|103
|6
|Carroll
|102
|2
|Perry
|92
|1
|Newton
|88
|10
|Wabash
|88
|2
|Jasper
|85
|1
|Fayette
|84
|7
|Randolph
|68
|3
|Whitley
|64
|3
|Jay
|62
|0
|Wells
|62
|0
|Washington
|58
|1
|Clay
|56
|3
|Fulton
|56
|1
|Huntington
|55
|2
|Starke
|54
|3
|Jefferson
|53
|1
|Pulaski
|53
|1
|Rush
|51
|3
|Sullivan
|41
|1
|Benton
|38
|0
|Knox
|37
|0
|Owen
|37
|1
|Brown
|36
|1
|Blackford
|29
|2
|Adams
|28
|1
|Tipton
|28
|1
|Crawford
|27
|0
|Fountain
|24
|2
|Gibson
|24
|2
|Spencer
|23
|1
|Switzerland
|22
|0
|Parke
|20
|0
|Posey
|20
|0
|Martin
|16
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Union
|12
|0
|Vermillion
|12
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|182