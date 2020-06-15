Monday: Mostly sunny with average temperatures. High: 83°

Today will be mostly sunny with more average temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|83585
|4053
|Lake
|8886
|362
|DuPage
|8255
|418
|Kane
|6948
|218
|Will
|6011
|295
|Winnebago
|2627
|74
|McHenry
|1776
|84
|St. Clair
|1354
|105
|Kankakee
|1047
|56
|Kendall
|863
|19
|Rock Island
|719
|26
|Champaign
|700
|8
|Madison
|660
|65
|Boone
|511
|18
|DeKalb
|460
|13
|Sangamon
|367
|31
|Peoria
|342
|16
|Jackson
|307
|11
|Randolph
|276
|6
|McLean
|231
|13
|Ogle
|224
|4
|Stephenson
|222
|5
|Macon
|204
|21
|Clinton
|197
|17
|LaSalle
|172
|16
|Union
|172
|15
|Whiteside
|157
|13
|Coles
|142
|17
|Iroquois
|136
|5
|Warren
|127
|0
|Grundy
|125
|2
|Out of IL
|115
|1
|Knox
|106
|0
|Monroe
|105
|12
|Jefferson
|101
|16
|McDonough
|93
|15
|Lee
|89
|1
|Tazewell
|82
|6
|Williamson
|81
|3
|Cass
|74
|0
|Henry
|71
|0
|Pulaski
|59
|0
|Morgan
|56
|1
|Marion
|55
|0
|Unassigned
|53
|0
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Macoupin
|46
|2
|Adams
|45
|1
|Vermilion
|44
|1
|Perry
|43
|0
|Montgomery
|41
|1
|Livingston
|36
|2
|Christian
|35
|4
|Jo Daviess
|33
|1
|Douglas
|30
|0
|Jersey
|27
|1
|Bureau
|22
|1
|Fayette
|22
|3
|Ford
|22
|1
|Menard
|22
|0
|Woodford
|22
|2
|Carroll
|19
|2
|Washington
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Mason
|18
|0
|Mercer
|18
|0
|Alexander
|16
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Moultrie
|14
|0
|Johnson
|13
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Clark
|12
|0
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Fulton
|12
|0
|Wabash
|12
|0
|Crawford
|11
|0
|Piatt
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Logan
|10
|0
|Wayne
|9
|1
|Effingham
|8
|1
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Greene
|7
|0
|Massac
|7
|0
|Saline
|7
|0
|Marshall
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Edgar
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|10464
|634
|Lake
|4033
|219
|Allen
|2014
|77
|Elkhart
|1832
|29
|Cass
|1592
|9
|St. Joseph
|1453
|44
|Hamilton
|1242
|95
|Hendricks
|1234
|83
|Johnson
|1155
|114
|Madison
|606
|61
|Porter
|576
|33
|Clark
|549
|42
|Bartholomew
|540
|40
|Tippecanoe
|466
|5
|LaPorte
|463
|24
|Howard
|451
|42
|Jackson
|407
|2
|Shelby
|403
|22
|Delaware
|399
|43
|Hancock
|367
|28
|Boone
|339
|36
|Floyd
|329
|42
|Vanderburgh
|313
|4
|Noble
|310
|25
|Morgan
|294
|28
|Montgomery
|259
|19
|Kosciusko
|252
|2
|Clinton
|249
|1
|Marshall
|247
|2
|Grant
|245
|23
|White
|242
|9
|Decatur
|235
|32
|Dubois
|231
|4
|Harrison
|198
|22
|Vigo
|197
|8
|Henry
|192
|13
|LaGrange
|188
|2
|Monroe
|181
|17
|Greene
|177
|28
|Dearborn
|175
|22
|Lawrence
|172
|24
|Warrick
|170
|29
|Miami
|152
|1
|Putnam
|148
|8
|Jennings
|135
|4
|Scott
|132
|3
|Orange
|132
|23
|Franklin
|119
|8
|Daviess
|113
|16
|Ripley
|109
|6
|Steuben
|98
|2
|Carroll
|96
|2
|Wayne
|91
|6
|Wabash
|87
|2
|DeKalb
|84
|1
|Jasper
|82
|1
|Newton
|82
|10
|Fayette
|80
|7
|Jay
|59
|0
|Whitley
|58
|3
|Randolph
|57
|3
|Washington
|56
|1
|Clay
|56
|3
|Pulaski
|52
|1
|Fulton
|51
|1
|Jefferson
|51
|1
|Rush
|50
|3
|Huntington
|49
|2
|Perry
|48
|1
|Starke
|47
|3
|Wells
|45
|0
|Sullivan
|39
|1
|Owen
|37
|1
|Brown
|35
|1
|Knox
|33
|0
|Benton
|33
|0
|Blackford
|29
|2
|Crawford
|27
|0
|Tipton
|27
|1
|Fountain
|24
|2
|Adams
|24
|1
|Spencer
|22
|1
|Switzerland
|21
|0
|Gibson
|21
|2
|Parke
|19
|0
|Posey
|17
|0
|Martin
|15
|0
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Warren
|13
|1
|Union
|12
|0
|Vermillion
|10
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|182