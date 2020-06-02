Baesler's to stop selling tobacco products after its current inventory is gone

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute told News 10 they thought about stopping tobacco sales as a New Year's Resolution, but then COVID-19 happened. Here's why they decided to stop sooner.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|9900
|581
|Lake
|3639
|190
|Allen
|1662
|69
|Cass
|1587
|7
|Elkhart
|1322
|28
|St. Joseph
|1286
|34
|Hendricks
|1171
|71
|Hamilton
|1162
|93
|Johnson
|1115
|109
|Madison
|593
|59
|Porter
|543
|28
|Bartholomew
|515
|35
|Clark
|505
|41
|LaPorte
|438
|24
|Howard
|415
|28
|Tippecanoe
|414
|3
|Jackson
|392
|1
|Delaware
|385
|39
|Shelby
|373
|22
|Hancock
|340
|27
|Floyd
|318
|39
|Boone
|315
|35
|Vanderburgh
|282
|2
|Morgan
|280
|24
|Montgomery
|245
|17
|Noble
|237
|21
|White
|237
|8
|Clinton
|233
|1
|Decatur
|224
|31
|Grant
|213
|23
|Dubois
|199
|3
|Harrison
|194
|22
|Henry
|184
|11
|Greene
|169
|25
|Vigo
|169
|8
|Dearborn
|168
|21
|Warrick
|166
|28
|Monroe
|166
|12
|Lawrence
|165
|24
|Kosciusko
|150
|1
|Miami
|140
|1
|Putnam
|137
|7
|Jennings
|130
|4
|Orange
|130
|22
|Scott
|120
|3
|Marshall
|111
|2
|Franklin
|110
|8
|Ripley
|109
|6
|Carroll
|93
|2
|Daviess
|92
|16
|Wayne
|85
|5
|LaGrange
|84
|2
|Steuben
|84
|2
|Wabash
|79
|2
|Fayette
|78
|7
|Newton
|78
|10
|Jasper
|68
|1
|Jay
|53
|0
|Washington
|52
|1
|Clay
|51
|1
|Fulton
|49
|1
|Randolph
|48
|3
|Rush
|47
|2
|Pulaski
|46
|0
|Jefferson
|45
|1
|Whitley
|43
|3
|Starke
|39
|3
|DeKalb
|37
|1
|Sullivan
|36
|1
|Owen
|35
|1
|Perry
|33
|0
|Brown
|33
|1
|Wells
|32
|0
|Benton
|31
|0
|Huntington
|28
|2
|Knox
|28
|0
|Blackford
|26
|2
|Tipton
|25
|1
|Crawford
|24
|0
|Fountain
|21
|2
|Switzerland
|20
|0
|Spencer
|20
|1
|Parke
|18
|0
|Gibson
|17
|2
|Adams
|17
|1
|Posey
|16
|0
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Warren
|12
|1
|Martin
|11
|0
|Vermillion
|10
|0
|Union
|9
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|167
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|78495
|3658
|Lake
|8408
|292
|DuPage
|7765
|374
|Kane
|6404
|178
|Will
|5613
|277
|Winnebago
|2290
|55
|McHenry
|1585
|72
|St. Clair
|1152
|82
|Kankakee
|915
|48
|Kendall
|804
|19
|Rock Island
|661
|24
|Champaign
|645
|7
|Madison
|594
|60
|Boone
|463
|17
|DeKalb
|418
|4
|Sangamon
|350
|29
|Jackson
|289
|10
|Randolph
|269
|4
|Peoria
|238
|9
|McLean
|220
|13
|Ogle
|211
|3
|Stephenson
|209
|2
|Macon
|194
|19
|Clinton
|186
|17
|Union
|155
|11
|LaSalle
|153
|13
|Whiteside
|142
|13
|Iroquois
|132
|4
|Coles
|127
|15
|Out of IL
|118
|1
|Warren
|117
|0
|Jefferson
|101
|16
|Knox
|101
|0
|Grundy
|99
|2
|Monroe
|96
|12
|Unassigned
|93
|0
|McDonough
|89
|11
|Lee
|81
|1
|Cass
|73
|0
|Tazewell
|73
|5
|Henry
|69
|0
|Williamson
|67
|2
|Pulaski
|56
|0
|Marion
|50
|0
|Jasper
|45
|7
|Macoupin
|45
|2
|Adams
|44
|1
|Perry
|41
|0
|Vermilion
|40
|1
|Montgomery
|39
|1
|Morgan
|36
|1
|Christian
|35
|4
|Livingston
|34
|2
|Jo Daviess
|32
|0
|Douglas
|28
|0
|Jersey
|24
|1
|Fayette
|21
|3
|Woodford
|21
|2
|Ford
|20
|1
|Menard
|20
|0
|Mason
|18
|0
|Washington
|18
|0
|Hancock
|17
|0
|Mercer
|17
|0
|Shelby
|16
|1
|Bureau
|15
|1
|Carroll
|15
|2
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Franklin
|12
|0
|Clark
|11
|0
|Crawford
|11
|0
|Fulton
|11
|0
|Logan
|11
|0
|Moultrie
|11
|0
|Piatt
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Cumberland
|10
|0
|Johnson
|9
|0
|Wayne
|9
|1
|Alexander
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Effingham
|7
|1
|Massac
|7
|0
|Saline
|7
|0
|Greene
|5
|0
|Marshall
|5
|0
|Wabash
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Edgar
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0