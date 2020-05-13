Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|7632
|429
|Lake
|2534
|128
|Cass
|1542
|4
|Hendricks
|984
|55
|Hamilton
|956
|84
|Allen
|867
|59
|St. Joseph
|847
|27
|Johnson
|840
|91
|Elkhart
|525
|21
|Madison
|512
|57
|Clark
|389
|26
|Bartholomew
|367
|27
|Porter
|353
|9
|LaPorte
|335
|12
|Jackson
|285
|1
|Shelby
|272
|17
|Hancock
|270
|19
|Howard
|260
|9
|Tippecanoe
|248
|2
|Floyd
|238
|30
|Boone
|235
|31
|Delaware
|228
|19
|Decatur
|215
|29
|Morgan
|210
|9
|Vanderburgh
|195
|2
|White
|165
|1
|Harrison
|162
|13
|Dearborn
|154
|17
|Grant
|153
|16
|Greene
|151
|16
|Monroe
|145
|9
|Montgomery
|144
|6
|Noble
|136
|16
|Miami
|130
|1
|Warrick
|128
|20
|Lawrence
|122
|16
|Orange
|118
|18
|Franklin
|106
|7
|Ripley
|104
|6
|Clinton
|100
|1
|Jennings
|98
|3
|Henry
|92
|2
|Putnam
|91
|5
|Vigo
|86
|6
|Scott
|85
|2
|Carroll
|71
|2
|Wabash
|67
|2
|Newton
|67
|8
|Steuben
|62
|2
|Dubois
|59
|1
|Wayne
|57
|5
|Daviess
|55
|15
|Washington
|48
|1
|Kosciusko
|47
|1
|LaGrange
|41
|2
|Fayette
|39
|4
|Jasper
|39
|1
|Fulton
|37
|1
|Rush
|37
|2
|Marshall
|36
|1
|Jefferson
|35
|0
|Pulaski
|34
|0
|Brown
|28
|1
|Owen
|27
|1
|Clay
|24
|1
|DeKalb
|24
|1
|Randolph
|24
|2
|Starke
|23
|2
|Whitley
|23
|1
|Jay
|22
|0
|Tipton
|21
|1
|Knox
|21
|0
|Crawford
|20
|0
|Sullivan
|20
|0
|Perry
|19
|0
|Huntington
|17
|2
|Fountain
|16
|2
|Parke
|16
|0
|Benton
|16
|0
|Posey
|16
|0
|Switzerland
|14
|0
|Blackford
|14
|1
|Wells
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|1
|Ohio
|10
|0
|Adams
|8
|1
|Gibson
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Martin
|7
|0
|Spencer
|7
|1
|Pike
|3
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|134
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|55470
|2449
|Lake
|5662
|185
|DuPage
|5121
|258
|Will
|3896
|210
|Kane
|3592
|93
|Winnebago
|1159
|28
|McHenry
|1026
|55
|St. Clair
|727
|53
|Kankakee
|583
|31
|Rock Island
|530
|17
|Kendall
|477
|15
|Madison
|445
|32
|Champaign
|303
|6
|Sangamon
|276
|21
|Boone
|244
|13
|Randolph
|222
|3
|DeKalb
|203
|2
|Jackson
|167
|10
|Ogle
|160
|2
|Macon
|149
|16
|Peoria
|143
|6
|Clinton
|128
|12
|McLean
|126
|3
|Stephenson
|110
|0
|Whiteside
|110
|8
|LaSalle
|106
|5
|Warren
|106
|0
|Iroquois
|99
|3
|Jefferson
|95
|15
|Out of IL
|86
|1
|Monroe
|81
|11
|Knox
|77
|0
|Lee
|69
|0
|Cass
|64
|0
|Union
|63
|1
|Grundy
|61
|1
|Unassigned
|61
|1
|Henry
|60
|0
|Coles
|58
|2
|Tazewell
|58
|3
|McDonough
|52
|2
|Marion
|47
|0
|Jasper
|46
|6
|Williamson
|44
|1
|Adams
|41
|1
|Macoupin
|39
|1
|Perry
|38
|0
|Montgomery
|34
|1
|Morgan
|32
|1
|Christian
|30
|4
|Pulaski
|27
|0
|Vermilion
|26
|1
|Livingston
|25
|1
|Douglas
|20
|0
|Jo Daviess
|18
|0
|Fayette
|17
|2
|Jersey
|17
|1
|Menard
|17
|0
|Washington
|17
|0
|Bureau
|15
|1
|Mason
|15
|0
|Woodford
|15
|1
|Ford
|14
|1
|Carroll
|12
|2
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Mercer
|12
|0
|Crawford
|11
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Bond
|9
|1
|Brown
|9
|0
|Logan
|9
|0
|Alexander
|8
|0
|Clark
|8
|0
|Piatt
|8
|0
|Henderson
|7
|0
|Schuyler
|7
|0
|Cumberland
|6
|0
|Effingham
|6
|1
|Massac
|6
|0
|Moultrie
|6
|0
|Saline
|5
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
