J.Gumbo's staying closed, renovations underway to bring in more business

For some restaurant owners, they say it's just too early to welcome back guests.For some restaurant owners, they say it's just too early to welcome back guests. J. Gumbo's in Terre Haute is included in that group. We spoke with the owner to learn more.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|7510
|423
|Lake
|2493
|125
|Cass
|1524
|3
|Hendricks
|973
|54
|Hamilton
|936
|82
|Allen
|834
|59
|St. Joseph
|829
|26
|Johnson
|827
|90
|Madison
|509
|57
|Elkhart
|494
|18
|Clark
|380
|25
|Bartholomew
|360
|26
|Porter
|331
|9
|LaPorte
|329
|12
|Jackson
|282
|1
|Shelby
|272
|16
|Hancock
|270
|19
|Howard
|256
|9
|Tippecanoe
|244
|2
|Floyd
|232
|29
|Delaware
|229
|19
|Boone
|226
|31
|Decatur
|215
|29
|Morgan
|208
|8
|Vanderburgh
|189
|2
|Harrison
|160
|12
|Grant
|153
|16
|White
|152
|1
|Dearborn
|151
|13
|Greene
|147
|14
|Monroe
|145
|9
|Montgomery
|140
|5
|Noble
|135
|15
|Miami
|126
|1
|Warrick
|123
|20
|Lawrence
|120
|16
|Orange
|113
|18
|Franklin
|106
|7
|Ripley
|101
|6
|Clinton
|96
|1
|Jennings
|96
|3
|Putnam
|89
|5
|Henry
|85
|2
|Vigo
|83
|6
|Scott
|81
|2
|Carroll
|71
|2
|Wabash
|64
|2
|Newton
|64
|8
|Steuben
|62
|2
|Daviess
|54
|15
|Wayne
|53
|5
|Washington
|48
|1
|Dubois
|46
|0
|Kosciusko
|45
|1
|Jasper
|40
|1
|Fayette
|38
|4
|LaGrange
|38
|2
|Rush
|37
|2
|Fulton
|36
|1
|Jefferson
|35
|0
|Pulaski
|34
|0
|Marshall
|34
|1
|Owen
|28
|1
|Brown
|26
|1
|Clay
|24
|1
|Randolph
|23
|2
|DeKalb
|23
|1
|Jay
|22
|0
|Whitley
|22
|1
|Knox
|21
|0
|Perry
|21
|0
|Starke
|21
|2
|Tipton
|21
|1
|Crawford
|20
|0
|Sullivan
|20
|0
|Fountain
|16
|2
|Parke
|16
|0
|Posey
|15
|0
|Switzerland
|14
|0
|Blackford
|14
|1
|Huntington
|14
|2
|Benton
|13
|0
|Warren
|12
|1
|Wells
|11
|0
|Ohio
|9
|0
|Adams
|8
|1
|Gibson
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Martin
|7
|0
|Spencer
|7
|1
|Pike
|3
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|129
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|53381
|2361
|Lake
|5323
|173
|DuPage
|4745
|251
|Will
|3740
|202
|Kane
|3126
|90
|McHenry
|958
|52
|Winnebago
|932
|25
|St. Clair
|719
|52
|Kankakee
|557
|30
|Rock Island
|517
|16
|Madison
|435
|31
|Kendall
|431
|12
|Champaign
|279
|6
|Sangamon
|262
|19
|Randolph
|221
|2
|Boone
|206
|12
|DeKalb
|183
|2
|Jackson
|166
|10
|Ogle
|149
|1
|Macon
|146
|15
|Peoria
|141
|5
|Clinton
|127
|10
|McLean
|121
|3
|LaSalle
|105
|5
|Warren
|104
|0
|Whiteside
|104
|6
|Stephenson
|99
|0
|Iroquois
|98
|2
|Jefferson
|94
|15
|Out of IL
|84
|2
|Monroe
|79
|11
|Knox
|75
|0
|Unassigned
|66
|0
|Lee
|63
|0
|Union
|63
|1
|Grundy
|60
|1
|Tazewell
|59
|4
|Henry
|58
|0
|Cass
|56
|0
|McDonough
|49
|2
|Marion
|47
|0
|Jasper
|46
|6
|Williamson
|44
|1
|Adams
|41
|1
|Coles
|41
|2
|Macoupin
|39
|1
|Perry
|38
|0
|Montgomery
|34
|1
|Morgan
|30
|1
|Christian
|29
|4
|Pulaski
|27
|0
|Vermilion
|25
|1
|Livingston
|24
|1
|Douglas
|20
|0
|Jo Daviess
|18
|0
|Fayette
|17
|2
|Jersey
|17
|1
|Menard
|17
|0
|Washington
|17
|0
|Mason
|15
|0
|Woodford
|15
|1
|Bureau
|14
|1
|Ford
|14
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Mercer
|12
|0
|Carroll
|11
|2
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Bond
|9
|1
|Brown
|9
|0
|Logan
|9
|0
|Clark
|8
|0
|Alexander
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Schuyler
|7
|0
|Effingham
|6
|1
|Henderson
|6
|0
|Massac
|6
|0
|Moultrie
|6
|0
|Saline
|5
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Hamilton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0