Illinois' Clark County Votes to Reopen and Return to Work

A special meeting, open to the public, was held Friday afternoon in Marshall, Illinois. The Clark County board voted 6 to 1 in favor of reopening the county and allowing citizens to return to work. This is under recommended guidelines by Clark County but against the Governor's orders.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|7078
|403
|Lake
|2359
|118
|Cass
|1497
|2
|Hendricks
|927
|52
|Hamilton
|902
|78
|Allen
|781
|58
|St. Joseph
|773
|25
|Johnson
|769
|83
|Madison
|479
|56
|Elkhart
|410
|16
|Clark
|358
|23
|Bartholomew
|331
|22
|LaPorte
|307
|11
|Porter
|303
|8
|Jackson
|251
|1
|Shelby
|250
|15
|Hancock
|246
|17
|Howard
|234
|9
|Floyd
|226
|28
|Delaware
|214
|15
|Boone
|214
|27
|Decatur
|210
|28
|Tippecanoe
|207
|2
|Morgan
|182
|8
|Vanderburgh
|175
|2
|Harrison
|153
|11
|Grant
|151
|14
|Dearborn
|146
|13
|Greene
|146
|9
|Monroe
|141
|9
|White
|139
|1
|Noble
|127
|14
|Miami
|122
|1
|Warrick
|119
|19
|Lawrence
|115
|15
|Montgomery
|114
|2
|Orange
|108
|17
|Franklin
|104
|7
|Ripley
|98
|6
|Jennings
|93
|3
|Putnam
|84
|5
|Clinton
|80
|1
|Vigo
|74
|6
|Scott
|73
|2
|Henry
|70
|2
|Carroll
|70
|2
|Newton
|64
|8
|Wabash
|64
|2
|Steuben
|63
|1
|Daviess
|54
|15
|Wayne
|51
|5
|Washington
|45
|1
|Kosciusko
|39
|1
|Dubois
|38
|0
|Rush
|37
|2
|Jasper
|36
|1
|LaGrange
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|34
|0
|Fulton
|34
|1
|Fayette
|34
|4
|Pulaski
|33
|0
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Owen
|26
|1
|Brown
|25
|1
|Clay
|24
|1
|DeKalb
|23
|1
|Whitley
|22
|1
|Randolph
|21
|2
|Starke
|21
|2
|Knox
|20
|0
|Crawford
|20
|0
|Tipton
|20
|1
|Sullivan
|19
|0
|Jay
|18
|0
|Posey
|15
|0
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Parke
|14
|0
|Fountain
|14
|2
|Perry
|14
|0
|Huntington
|13
|2
|Blackford
|13
|1
|Benton
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|1
|Wells
|9
|0
|Adams
|8
|1
|Union
|8
|0
|Gibson
|7
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Ohio
|7
|0
|Spencer
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|119
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|50236
|2197
|Lake
|4985
|170
|DuPage
|4374
|236
|Will
|3561
|199
|Kane
|2668
|84
|McHenry
|897
|48
|Winnebago
|830
|21
|St. Clair
|648
|46
|Rock Island
|498
|15
|Kankakee
|458
|29
|Madison
|401
|30
|Kendall
|373
|10
|Sangamon
|253
|19
|Champaign
|247
|6
|Randolph
|211
|2
|Boone
|177
|12
|Jackson
|161
|10
|DeKalb
|160
|1
|Ogle
|141
|1
|Macon
|138
|15
|Peoria
|132
|4
|Clinton
|125
|8
|McLean
|112
|3
|Whiteside
|101
|6
|LaSalle
|93
|3
|Warren
|93
|0
|Jefferson
|89
|15
|Iroquois
|84
|1
|Stephenson
|84
|0
|Monroe
|79
|11
|Out of IL
|72
|2
|Knox
|69
|0
|Lee
|63
|0
|Henry
|59
|0
|Tazewell
|58
|4
|Union
|58
|1
|Grundy
|55
|1
|Cass
|52
|0
|McDonough
|48
|2
|Unassigned
|48
|0
|Jasper
|46
|6
|Williamson
|44
|1
|Adams
|41
|1
|Marion
|41
|0
|Macoupin
|38
|1
|Perry
|36
|0
|Montgomery
|34
|1
|Christian
|29
|4
|Morgan
|28
|1
|Pulaski
|25
|0
|Vermilion
|25
|1
|Livingston
|24
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Douglas
|20
|0
|Fayette
|17
|2
|Menard
|17
|0
|Jersey
|16
|1
|Jo Daviess
|16
|0
|Mason
|15
|0
|Woodford
|15
|1
|Washington
|14
|0
|Bureau
|13
|1
|Ford
|12
|1
|Hancock
|11
|0
|Mercer
|11
|0
|Carroll
|10
|2
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Logan
|9
|0
|Bond
|8
|1
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Alexander
|6
|0
|Brown
|6
|0
|Henderson
|6
|0
|Massac
|6
|0
|Moultrie
|6
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Saline
|5
|0
|Schuyler
|5
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0