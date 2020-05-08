Illinois Residents Want to Re-Open Despite Governor's Plan

Illinois' current stay-at-home order extends through May 30th. Indiana, on the other hand, has eased restrictions and began to slowly reopen. Here in the Wabash Valley, some Illinois residents are upset.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|6914
|398
|Lake
|2288
|111
|Cass
|1469
|2
|Hamilton
|894
|78
|Hendricks
|893
|49
|Johnson
|754
|77
|Allen
|743
|58
|St. Joseph
|730
|24
|Madison
|474
|56
|Elkhart
|387
|16
|Clark
|355
|23
|Bartholomew
|316
|21
|LaPorte
|303
|10
|Porter
|294
|7
|Shelby
|243
|15
|Hancock
|241
|16
|Howard
|225
|9
|Floyd
|224
|28
|Jackson
|219
|1
|Delaware
|213
|15
|Boone
|211
|27
|Decatur
|208
|28
|Tippecanoe
|202
|2
|Morgan
|183
|8
|Vanderburgh
|169
|2
|Grant
|151
|13
|Harrison
|150
|11
|Dearborn
|145
|13
|Monroe
|137
|9
|Greene
|132
|9
|White
|130
|1
|Noble
|124
|14
|Miami
|121
|1
|Warrick
|116
|19
|Lawrence
|112
|15
|Montgomery
|111
|2
|Orange
|106
|14
|Franklin
|101
|7
|Ripley
|98
|6
|Jennings
|89
|3
|Putnam
|79
|5
|Clinton
|75
|1
|Vigo
|75
|6
|Carroll
|66
|1
|Wabash
|64
|2
|Scott
|63
|2
|Steuben
|61
|1
|Newton
|61
|8
|Henry
|59
|2
|Daviess
|54
|15
|Wayne
|49
|3
|Washington
|45
|1
|Kosciusko
|39
|1
|Jasper
|37
|1
|Rush
|37
|2
|LaGrange
|36
|2
|Dubois
|35
|0
|Fulton
|34
|1
|Fayette
|34
|4
|Pulaski
|33
|0
|Jefferson
|32
|0
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Brown
|25
|1
|Owen
|24
|1
|DeKalb
|23
|1
|Clay
|23
|1
|Whitley
|22
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Crawford
|20
|0
|Tipton
|20
|1
|Starke
|19
|2
|Jay
|18
|0
|Randolph
|18
|2
|Sullivan
|18
|0
|Posey
|15
|0
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Fountain
|14
|2
|Parke
|13
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|Huntington
|12
|2
|Benton
|12
|0
|Blackford
|12
|1
|Warren
|12
|1
|Wells
|9
|0
|Adams
|8
|1
|Union
|8
|0
|Gibson
|7
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Ohio
|7
|0
|Martin
|7
|0
|Spencer
|6
|1
|Pike
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|119
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|48341
|2110
|Lake
|4762
|165
|DuPage
|4213
|228
|Will
|3434
|194
|Kane
|2498
|77
|McHenry
|857
|44
|Winnebago
|759
|21
|St. Clair
|623
|44
|Rock Island
|477
|15
|Kankakee
|428
|28
|Madison
|396
|28
|Kendall
|363
|10
|Sangamon
|237
|15
|Champaign
|229
|6
|Randolph
|206
|2
|Boone
|168
|11
|Jackson
|157
|10
|DeKalb
|149
|1
|Ogle
|139
|1
|Macon
|133
|14
|Peoria
|130
|5
|Clinton
|122
|8
|McLean
|110
|3
|Unassigned
|100
|0
|Whiteside
|99
|6
|Warren
|92
|0
|LaSalle
|91
|2
|Jefferson
|88
|15
|Stephenson
|78
|0
|Iroquois
|77
|1
|Monroe
|77
|11
|Out of IL
|71
|3
|Knox
|63
|0
|Henry
|55
|0
|Tazewell
|54
|3
|Union
|52
|1
|Lee
|51
|0
|Cass
|50
|0
|Grundy
|50
|0
|McDonough
|46
|2
|Jasper
|46
|5
|Williamson
|42
|0
|Adams
|40
|1
|Marion
|40
|0
|Macoupin
|39
|1
|Perry
|36
|0
|Montgomery
|33
|1
|Christian
|27
|4
|Morgan
|27
|1
|Livingston
|24
|1
|Pulaski
|24
|0
|Vermilion
|23
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Douglas
|20
|0
|Menard
|17
|0
|Fayette
|17
|2
|Jersey
|16
|1
|Mason
|15
|0
|Woodford
|15
|1
|Jo Daviess
|14
|0
|Washington
|14
|0
|Bureau
|12
|1
|Ford
|12
|1
|Mercer
|11
|0
|Carroll
|10
|2
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Bond
|8
|1
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Moultrie
|6
|0
|Alexander
|6
|0
|Brown
|6
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Massac
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Henderson
|5
|0
|Saline
|5
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Schuyler
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0