'It's been tough,' Local music shop shares struggle with closing doors and plan for re-opening

The Main Mix sits right on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute and like many other small businesses, the music shop is feeling the impact of being shut down. The shop tells us how they plan to re-open when the time comes.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|5295
|305
|Lake
|1786
|81
|Cass
|1125
|3
|Hamilton
|746
|60
|Hendricks
|658
|33
|St. Joseph
|620
|17
|Johnson
|563
|62
|Allen
|528
|43
|Madison
|409
|48
|Clark
|288
|13
|Elkhart
|281
|7
|Bartholomew
|241
|12
|Porter
|232
|6
|Hancock
|213
|9
|LaPorte
|209
|5
|Decatur
|199
|27
|Shelby
|194
|12
|Boone
|186
|20
|Floyd
|174
|16
|Howard
|169
|5
|Delaware
|156
|13
|Morgan
|140
|4
|Vanderburgh
|131
|1
|Jackson
|128
|1
|Harrison
|127
|7
|Monroe
|122
|8
|Grant
|120
|9
|Dearborn
|103
|6
|Tippecanoe
|102
|2
|Miami
|100
|0
|Franklin
|96
|7
|Lawrence
|94
|13
|Ripley
|92
|5
|Warrick
|88
|14
|Jennings
|74
|2
|Noble
|68
|11
|Orange
|64
|9
|Putnam
|63
|4
|Vigo
|62
|6
|Greene
|55
|6
|Daviess
|47
|11
|Newton
|46
|5
|Jasper
|45
|1
|White
|43
|0
|Washington
|41
|0
|Scott
|41
|2
|Montgomery
|40
|0
|Wabash
|38
|1
|Henry
|37
|1
|Wayne
|36
|3
|Clinton
|36
|1
|Kosciusko
|33
|1
|Rush
|31
|1
|Fayette
|28
|4
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|Fulton
|26
|0
|LaGrange
|24
|2
|Pulaski
|23
|0
|Owen
|22
|1
|Steuben
|22
|1
|Carroll
|21
|1
|Dubois
|21
|0
|Knox
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|1
|Crawford
|18
|0
|DeKalb
|18
|1
|Tipton
|18
|1
|Sullivan
|16
|0
|Starke
|16
|1
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Randolph
|15
|2
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Jay
|14
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Fountain
|10
|2
|Perry
|10
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Huntington
|9
|2
|Benton
|8
|0
|Blackford
|8
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|1
|Union
|7
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Ohio
|4
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|34880
|1516
|Lake
|3382
|128
|DuPage
|2870
|142
|Will
|2369
|148
|Kane
|1412
|45
|McHenry
|588
|33
|St. Clair
|442
|29
|Winnebago
|392
|10
|Rock Island
|369
|9
|Unassigned
|354
|0
|Kankakee
|326
|25
|Madison
|324
|19
|Kendall
|255
|7
|Sangamon
|169
|9
|Randolph
|138
|1
|Champaign
|120
|6
|Ogle
|111
|1
|Macon
|105
|11
|Clinton
|101
|1
|McLean
|94
|3
|DeKalb
|90
|1
|Boone
|89
|9
|Peoria
|85
|2
|Jackson
|82
|7
|Jefferson
|81
|11
|Whiteside
|76
|5
|Monroe
|69
|10
|Warren
|56
|0
|LaSalle
|49
|1
|Jasper
|44
|4
|Knox
|41
|0
|Tazewell
|40
|3
|Adams
|40
|0
|Henry
|39
|0
|Grundy
|32
|0
|Macoupin
|30
|0
|Christian
|30
|4
|Marion
|29
|0
|Cass
|29
|0
|Stephenson
|29
|0
|Williamson
|29
|0
|Iroquois
|25
|0
|Montgomery
|25
|1
|Lee
|23
|0
|Coles
|22
|1
|Morgan
|22
|1
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Perry
|18
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Vermilion
|16
|1
|Douglas
|14
|0
|McDonough
|13
|0
|Woodford
|12
|1
|Jo Daviess
|12
|0
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Bureau
|11
|0
|Mason
|11
|0
|Union
|11
|0
|Ford
|10
|1
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Washington
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Menard
|7
|0
|Effingham
|6
|1
|Bond
|6
|1
|Moultrie
|5
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0