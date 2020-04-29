Two hurt when police say speeding motorcycle rear-ended police car after Vigo County pursuit

Police say officers called off the pursuit, but the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a police car.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|5080
|282
|Lake
|1715
|77
|Cass
|1101
|1
|Hamilton
|729
|58
|Hendricks
|645
|31
|St. Joseph
|602
|16
|Johnson
|548
|58
|Allen
|504
|37
|Madison
|401
|46
|Clark
|283
|13
|Elkhart
|269
|7
|Bartholomew
|238
|11
|Porter
|228
|5
|Hancock
|204
|9
|LaPorte
|199
|5
|Decatur
|195
|27
|Shelby
|191
|10
|Boone
|185
|20
|Floyd
|173
|13
|Howard
|158
|5
|Delaware
|152
|13
|Morgan
|136
|4
|Vanderburgh
|126
|1
|Harrison
|125
|5
|Jackson
|125
|1
|Monroe
|122
|7
|Grant
|119
|8
|Miami
|96
|0
|Lawrence
|95
|11
|Franklin
|95
|7
|Tippecanoe
|95
|2
|Ripley
|91
|5
|Dearborn
|90
|6
|Warrick
|84
|14
|Jennings
|72
|2
|Orange
|63
|8
|Vigo
|62
|5
|Putnam
|59
|4
|Noble
|58
|9
|Greene
|48
|6
|Newton
|46
|5
|Daviess
|46
|11
|White
|42
|0
|Washington
|41
|0
|Jasper
|40
|1
|Scott
|39
|2
|Montgomery
|37
|0
|Henry
|36
|1
|Clinton
|35
|1
|Wayne
|33
|3
|Rush
|31
|1
|Kosciusko
|30
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Wabash
|28
|1
|Fulton
|26
|0
|Fayette
|26
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|LaGrange
|24
|2
|Owen
|22
|1
|Pulaski
|21
|0
|Steuben
|21
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|1
|Dubois
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Tipton
|18
|1
|DeKalb
|16
|1
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Starke
|15
|1
|Randolph
|15
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|0
|Jay
|12
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Fountain
|10
|2
|Perry
|10
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Huntington
|9
|2
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|0
|Blackford
|7
|1
|Union
|6
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Ohio
|4
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|33449
|1457
|Lake
|3192
|123
|DuPage
|2736
|139
|Will
|2254
|145
|Kane
|1308
|41
|McHenry
|552
|31
|St. Clair
|434
|25
|Winnebago
|365
|10
|Rock Island
|342
|9
|Unassigned
|335
|0
|Madison
|318
|18
|Kankakee
|313
|24
|Kendall
|235
|5
|Sangamon
|159
|8
|Randolph
|126
|1
|Champaign
|114
|6
|Ogle
|110
|1
|Macon
|103
|11
|McLean
|94
|3
|Clinton
|90
|1
|DeKalb
|82
|1
|Boone
|81
|9
|Jefferson
|81
|9
|Peoria
|78
|2
|Whiteside
|76
|5
|Jackson
|75
|7
|Monroe
|67
|10
|Warren
|53
|0
|LaSalle
|49
|1
|Jasper
|44
|3
|Adams
|40
|0
|Tazewell
|38
|3
|Henry
|38
|0
|Knox
|36
|0
|Grundy
|30
|0
|Macoupin
|30
|0
|Marion
|28
|0
|Christian
|28
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|Cass
|27
|0
|Montgomery
|24
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Lee
|22
|0
|Stephenson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Iroquois
|20
|0
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|Vermilion
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Douglas
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|McDonough
|12
|0
|Woodford
|12
|1
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Bureau
|11
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Mason
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Ford
|8
|1
|Menard
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Moultrie
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Bond
|5
|1
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|De Witt
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0