Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|4796
|259
|Lake
|1533
|69
|Hamilton
|704
|51
|Hendricks
|644
|29
|Cass
|586
|1
|St. Joseph
|576
|14
|Johnson
|533
|51
|Allen
|439
|27
|Madison
|394
|45
|Elkhart
|245
|4
|Clark
|227
|13
|Porter
|212
|5
|Bartholomew
|206
|10
|Decatur
|194
|27
|LaPorte
|188
|5
|Boone
|182
|20
|Shelby
|180
|6
|Hancock
|178
|7
|Floyd
|164
|12
|Delaware
|146
|11
|Morgan
|131
|4
|Monroe
|120
|7
|Harrison
|118
|5
|Vanderburgh
|117
|1
|Howard
|117
|5
|Grant
|114
|6
|Jackson
|114
|0
|Franklin
|94
|7
|Lawrence
|92
|11
|Ripley
|89
|5
|Dearborn
|84
|5
|Warrick
|82
|12
|Tippecanoe
|75
|2
|Jennings
|72
|1
|Miami
|65
|0
|Vigo
|62
|5
|Orange
|60
|6
|Putnam
|58
|4
|Noble
|54
|7
|Greene
|47
|5
|Newton
|46
|5
|Daviess
|43
|9
|Washington
|40
|0
|Scott
|37
|2
|Henry
|33
|1
|Montgomery
|33
|0
|Wayne
|31
|3
|Clinton
|31
|1
|Kosciusko
|29
|1
|Rush
|29
|1
|Jasper
|28
|1
|Marshall
|27
|1
|White
|26
|0
|Fayette
|25
|4
|LaGrange
|22
|1
|Owen
|22
|1
|Jefferson
|22
|0
|Steuben
|21
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Wabash
|19
|1
|Clay
|19
|1
|Dubois
|17
|0
|Tipton
|17
|1
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Whitley
|16
|1
|DeKalb
|15
|1
|Starke
|15
|1
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|14
|0
|Randolph
|14
|2
|Fulton
|13
|0
|Carroll
|13
|1
|Sullivan
|13
|0
|Pulaski
|13
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Jay
|11
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Fountain
|9
|2
|Adams
|8
|1
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Huntington
|7
|2
|Blackford
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Benton
|6
|0
|Union
|6
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Perry
|6
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Ohio
|3
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|30574
|1313
|Lake
|2990
|118
|DuPage
|2443
|131
|Will
|2126
|133
|Kane
|1109
|39
|McHenry
|513
|28
|St. Clair
|391
|24
|Winnebago
|318
|8
|Unassigned
|307
|0
|Madison
|305
|16
|Kankakee
|304
|23
|Rock Island
|304
|6
|Kendall
|208
|5
|Champaign
|105
|5
|Sangamon
|104
|6
|Randolph
|104
|1
|Macon
|102
|11
|McLean
|88
|3
|Ogle
|87
|1
|Clinton
|84
|1
|Jefferson
|83
|5
|Boone
|76
|8
|DeKalb
|71
|1
|Jackson
|67
|7
|Peoria
|65
|2
|Monroe
|64
|10
|Whiteside
|62
|5
|Warren
|49
|0
|LaSalle
|44
|1
|Jasper
|42
|2
|Knox
|36
|0
|Tazewell
|36
|3
|Henry
|36
|0
|Adams
|32
|0
|Grundy
|30
|0
|Macoupin
|28
|0
|Christian
|28
|4
|Cass
|27
|0
|Marion
|26
|0
|Williamson
|25
|0
|Montgomery
|23
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Lee
|19
|0
|Iroquois
|18
|0
|Morgan
|16
|1
|Stephenson
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Pulaski
|15
|0
|Douglas
|13
|0
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Woodford
|11
|1
|Vermilion
|11
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Bureau
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Ford
|8
|1
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Mason
|6
|0
|McDonough
|6
|0
|Bond
|5
|1
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Hancock
|4
|0
|Logan
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Clark
|4
|0
|Menard
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Moultrie
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Greene
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|De Witt
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0