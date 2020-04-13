Clear

Monday: Showers, partly sunny. High: 47.

Today will be colder than normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 40's.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 6:42 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Windy and colder.
