Scene secure after West Terre Haute shooting

Mix of clouds and sun. Showers tonight

Feels Like: 60°

Hi: 62° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 60°

Hi: 63° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 59°

Hi: 61° Lo: 50°

Feels Like: 59°

Hi: 63° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 63° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 59°

Hi: 60° Lo: 49°

Feels Like: 60°

Hi: 63° Lo: 50°

Most Popular Stories