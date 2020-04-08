HS Spring Sports Seniors

Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Feels Like: 79°

Hi: 81° Lo: 44°

Feels Like: 79°

Hi: 81° Lo: 44°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 80° Lo: 43°

Feels Like: 45°

Hi: 82° Lo: 43°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 79° Lo: 44°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 83° Lo: 44°

Feels Like: 79°

Hi: 83° Lo: 45°

Most Popular Stories