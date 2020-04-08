Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order
The Will Center in Terre Haute wants you to know you're not alone.
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 10:46 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 10:46 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
75°
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
72°
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71°
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
65°
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
73°
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
75°
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
75°
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Pritzker signs executive order allowing prisoner furloughs
IN Governor Issues New Stay at Home Order
Daviess County Health Department announces the first death from COVID-19
Watch Live 2:30PM: Daily IN and IL Governor Updates
In Health Department Announces 34 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th
Golf Courses Stay Open and Take Precautions because of COVID-19 Concerns
Acting secretary of the Navy resigns after calling ousted aircraft carrier captain 'stupid'
Daviess County issues third abatment and serves order to Chosen Healthcare
Vigo County EMA asks for help
Latest Video
Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order
Local team scores well in national competition
Facebook group thanking COVID-19 response workers, reaches 5,000 members
COVID-19 is bringing back memories of the Spanish Flu
"The virus is here among us... " how to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19
'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19
Wednesday: Clouds move out, nice! High: 75
Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks
Stan Gouard
Post 346
In Case You Missed It
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus