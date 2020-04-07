Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Stan Gouard
Former Sycamore assistant named new head coach at USI
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:35 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 10:35 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
70°
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
68°
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69°
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
66°
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Casey
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
70°
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
70°
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Thunderstorms Possible
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
IN Governor Issues New Stay at Home Order
Pritzker signs executive order allowing prisoner furloughs
In Health Department Announces 34 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
Watch Live: Daily IN and IL Governor Updates
Daviess County Health Department announces the first death from COVID-19
"It's not right to displace our residents"; County passes abatement addressing nursing facility EDIT: Facility changes course
Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.
COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th
Experts answer your questions about COVID-19
IN Health Department Announces 12 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
Latest Video
Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks
Stan Gouard
Post 346
Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks
Vigo County EMA asks for help
COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th
"i just thought it'd be a good way to serve"; Group works to sew masks for all of Richland County
Regional Health now offering telehealth appointments
In Health Department Announces 34 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
Overnight: Thunderstorms possible.. Low: 59°
In Case You Missed It
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus