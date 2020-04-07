Clear

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High: 76°

Temperatures will continue to be above average

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 6:56 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Partly sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is the new home of a 98 year old boxcar

Image

Experts answer your questions about COVID-19

Image

From chalkboard to keyboard, experts weigh-in on advantages of virtual learning

Image

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warm. High: 76°

Image

Jeighla McManus

Image

Jalen Moore

Image

ISU to play Purdue

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 3

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 4

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 2

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus