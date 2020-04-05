Home
Clear
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Mix of clouds and sunshine
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 8:55 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
42°
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
44°
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
42°
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
38°
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
42°
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
42°
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
A mix of clouds and sunshine
Most Popular Stories
14 new deaths reported in Indiana
Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week
Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help
Local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts
How will Vigo County schools look as schools are closed rest of the year?
Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks
Allura announces layoffs of 83 employees in Terre Haute
IN Health Department Announces 24 New Covid-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count
33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois
Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help
'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi
Tornado Safe Place
Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund
Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19
The Bridge Church helps local students
Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week
Menards banning children under age 16
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus