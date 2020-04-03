Clear

THFD has adopted more safety measures to keep first responders in p

Stay healthy take all the precautions that need to be taken

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:01 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 7:01 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

Image

'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi

Image

Tornado Safe Place

Image

Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19

Image

The Bridge Church helps local students

Image

Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week

Image

Menards banning children under age 16

Image

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus