Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
THPD sends two police officers home to quarantine
The officers were in a situations where they could have been exposed to COVID-19
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
52°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56°
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
50°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
57°
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
55°
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
55°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Pleasant Weather
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police investigate Wednesday night shooting
Vigo County Schools update policies on COVID-19 response
"Take it seriously, stay home" Vigo County health official says
Local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts
IN reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 474 new cases
On the front lines of a pandemic
Area hospital prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases
County and City leaders begin "Richland Reacts" to help residents deal with pandemic
Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19
5 things to know for April 2: Coronavirus, health, guns, NASA, Daniel Pearl
Latest Video
Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°
Severe Weather Myths
Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund
Chamber offers new resource for professional development
Details of COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Local Small Business Owners
The Samaritan Center sets up emotional wellness hotline
Road to recovery could be harder now with COVID-19
THPD sends two police officers home to quarantine
State announces Indiana schools closed for remainder of school year
Journalists work through pandemic
In Case You Missed It
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus