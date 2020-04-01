Clear

Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

The new daycare is located at the temporarily closed YMCA in Vincennes.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 6:54 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Mostly Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Calm. Low: 37°

Image

CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

Image

Terre Haute Farmers Market to offer grocery pickup in response to COVID-19

Image

County and City leaders begin "Richland Reacts" to help residents deal with pandemic

Image

ISP emphasized they will enforce Governor Holcomb's stay at home order

Image

Area hospital prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases

Image

Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus