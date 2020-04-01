Clear

The Month of March Look Back

Now that March is coming to an end, how did the month pan out?

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Partly sunny, cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police say Florida man drove 119 mph, lands in Vermillion Co. Jail

Image

Board stops main lift station work in Terre Haute

Image

The Month of March Look Back

Image

Regional Hospital implements new mask procedures for all staff and providers

Image

Indiana State University's virtual campus tour

Image

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 55

Image

Vaping and Smoking Can put you at Higher Risk for COVID-19

Image

Aramark food services helps to provide meals for local students

Image

'I know this is a hard time for everybody,' Local activity center in need of donations to keep facil

Image

Expectant mothers in the Wabash Valley share their experiences navigating pregnancy and childbirth d

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus