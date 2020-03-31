Home
Clear
BREAKING NEWS Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
Tuesday Afternoon Weather
Storm Team 10
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 12:25 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Overcast
44°
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
45°
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41°
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38°
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
43°
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
44°
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
44°
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy and cooler.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Gov. Eric Holcomb says health officials are gearing up for an expected surge
Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
IN Department of Health confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases
Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID-19
Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan
What could a post-COVID-19 economy look like?
Rules for parks staying open
Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus
Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic
Local businesses adapting to ensure safety for staff and customers
Tuesday Afternoon Weather
Make Your Own Thermometer
What could a post-COVID-19 economy look like?
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 48
Overnight: Some clouds moving in. Colder. Low: 39°
A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!
Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic
Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic
Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities