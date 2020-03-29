Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Restaurant Guide
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Craig Porter commits to Wichita State
Craig Porter commits to Wichita State
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
53°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
53°
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
54°
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
51°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
54°
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
53°
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
53°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Mostly clear and windy overnight.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
ISDH reports 290 new COVID-19 cases
Rules for parks staying open
Ahead of the two-year-anniversary of her son's death, Terre Haute mom shares her message on a billboard
Good Samaritan Hospital reports COVID-19 cases in Knox County
Local restaurant to give free meals to first responders
Man facing charges after crashing truck into a home
Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus
Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
During the first day of Indiana's stay at home order...traffic seemed about the same as normal
Clay County health officials confirm 1st case of COVID-19
Latest Video
Craig Porter commits to Wichita State
Home damaged in fire
THPD investigating shooting
COVID-19 case confirmed in Crawford County
Changes to Terre Haute Farmers Market
Mayor discusses economic impact of COVID-19 in Terre Haute
Plan to expand Medicaid coverage in Illinois
Wabash Valley COVID-19 cases for 3/29
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
How to make a barometer at home
In Case You Missed It
News 10 wants to see your creativity shine
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities