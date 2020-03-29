Clear

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Very windy with a mix of clouds and sun.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 8:37 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Sun and clouds, very windy.
