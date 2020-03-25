Clear

'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Community members are taking a creative approach to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 8:31 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Image

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Making a difference during a pandemic

Image

Wednesday: Foggy start, mostly sunny. High: 62

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mutha Goose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears