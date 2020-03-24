Clear

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:17 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Showers and Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mother Goose on the Loose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

Image

Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

South Vermillion High School to host drive-thru hot dog lunch

Image

Mecca Tavern works to keep students fed with meal distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears