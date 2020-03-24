Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
First responders and COVID-19
First responders and COVID-19
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
46°
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
47°
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
44°
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
41°
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
46°
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
48°
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Showers and Some Fog
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)
Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus
What is an essential business? Here's a list from The State of Indiana
Governor Holcomb temporarily suspends an Indiana code that will release a restriction on bars
Woman allegedly steals ambulance from a Terre Haute hospital, leading police on a chase
Indiana reports 5 more coronavirus deaths for 12 total
ISU confirms the first case of COVID-19 connected to the school, last on campus on March 12
Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
Sullivan County person with COVID-19 self-isolating at home
Confined within the walls of his home, a Terre Haute man shares his story of quarantine
Latest Video
Sara Dickey
Mother Goose on the Loose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vincennes City Parks closing areas
'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep
Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News
Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade
Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly
Tuesday Early Forecast
South Vermillion High School to host drive-thru hot dog lunch
Mecca Tavern works to keep students fed with meal distribution
In Case You Missed It
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities
Scammers looking to cash on virus fears