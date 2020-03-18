Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Wednesday Late Forecast
Wednesday Late Forecast
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:35 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
51°
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
53°
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
50°
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
49°
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
51°
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
51°
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Scattered Showers
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Knox County commissioners declare a state of emergency over pandemic
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Local restaurant to add food and alcohol delivery along with 'carhop' service
Indiana virus cases rise to 39; Honda closing for 1 week
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against virus
Climbing Cafe offers parents another option for their children
All Indiana schools closed amid virus; Lilly to help testing
Recreational Marijuana will not be sold within Marshall, Illinois city limits
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Coronavirus / COVID-19 - Important links and resources
Latest Video
Wednesday Late Forecast
Justin Jenkins
Terre Haute Brewing Company adapting to forced changes
Honoring the Badge: Tyler Furnas
Marijuana referendum could be re-voted on by Marshall City Council
Wednesday Early Forecast
Registration open for Lemonade Day
Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County
Funerals and the coronavirus
B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic
In Case You Missed It
Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities
Scammers looking to cash on virus fears