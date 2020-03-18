Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Wednesday: Heavy rain, cool. High: 54
A widespread chance of rain is on the way and temperatures will rise to the mid 50's this afternoon.
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
45°
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
45°
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
42°
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
40°
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
44°
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
45°
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
45°
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Rainy Conditions Moving In
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Second confirmed coronavirus-related death in Indiana—state reaches 30 cases
Local restaurant to add food and alcohol delivery along with 'carhop' service
Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response
Crews to start work on mile-long Vigo County pedestrian bridge this week
Here's why there is a tent outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute
Campaign 2020 Complete Illinois Election Results
Restaurant in Small Illinois Town feels the effects of COVID-19 caused shutdown
Currently - there is no mandate on businesses closing in Indiana
Coronavirus / COVID-19 - Important links and resources
'...We are, no mistake about it, at war with COVID-19.' Indiana has first confirmed Coronavirus death
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Wednesday
'Really heartbreaking,' Students and staff at ISU respond to graduation cancellation
Wednesday: Heavy rain, cool. High: 54
Tuesday Late Forecast
Dollar General sets aside the first hour of the day to senior shopping
Climbing Cafe offers a safe place for kids with day camp
Illinois Election Night
Election Day in Illinois
COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health
Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans
In Case You Missed It
Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan
Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered
2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities
Scammers looking to cash on virus fears
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man