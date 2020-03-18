Clear
Wednesday: Heavy rain, cool. High: 54

A widespread chance of rain is on the way and temperatures will rise to the mid 50's this afternoon.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Rainy Conditions Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

