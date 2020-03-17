Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois Election Night

Illinois Election Night

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:12 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Dollar General sets aside the first hour of the day to senior shopping

Image

Climbing Cafe offers a safe place for kids with day camp

Image

Illinois Election Night

Image

Election Day in Illinois

Image

COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

Image

Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans

Image

Vincennes City Hall and COVID-19

Image

Light House Mission offers carry-out to the public

Image

Have COVID-19 questions? Union Hospital has a phone number you can call

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man