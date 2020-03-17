Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

VCSC to continue to help feed students through April 3

VCSC to continue to help feed students through April 3

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 5:39 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election Day in Illinois

Image

COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

Image

Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans

Image

Vincennes City Hall and COVID-19

Image

Light House Mission offers carry-out to the public

Image

Have COVID-19 questions? Union Hospital has a phone number you can call

Image

Amid restaurant dining room closures - Meadows Cafe continues to offer grab and go style lunches for

Image

VCSC to continue to help feed students through April 3

Image

Terre Haute Meals on Wheels asking for your help after seeing an uptick in need

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man