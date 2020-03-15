Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Sunshine with some clouds for today

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 8:36 AM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Clouds and sun expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Funeral home director says use your best judgment when it comes to attending services

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Night: Rain continues then turning to mostly cloudy conditions. Low: 31°

Image

Group hosts its annual Table Scapes event

Image

Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

Image

22nd Annual Barstool Open

Image

One Local Pub stays positive to avoid March Sadness

Image

Utilities working to help customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Hospital Restrictions in Place

Image

"I've got over 30 years of educational experience...I've never seen anything like this." An Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man