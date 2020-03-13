Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 49.

Today mostly sunny conditions will take over across the Wabash Valley with highs in the upper 40's.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 6:43 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 6:44 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 49.

Image

Local songwriter’s music featured in major TV shows

Image

IHSAA reaction

Image

Ribbon cutting held for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Speaker discusses the benefits of regattas along the Wabash River

Image

Social distancing

Image

The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

Image

Participants from seven states onhand at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for horseman's convention

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Social distancing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man