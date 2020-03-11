Clear

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mild temps. High: 58°

some scattered showers move in as day time highs climb to a mild 58 degrees.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 8:11 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mild temps. High: 58°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

Image

Habitat for Humanity ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders say they should have money left after new jail is built

Image

Grant Niehaus

Image

Parke Heritage basketballl

Image

Baesler's Composting

Image

Terre Haute kids take part in Dr. Seuss themed tot time

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man