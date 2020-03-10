Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:18 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Cooler and cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ivy Tech to host car care clinic

Image

Commissioner support for CASA

Image

Indiana University in Bloomington to suspend all in classroom teaching amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Bloomfield woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

Image

Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting released from the hospital, booked into the Vigo

Image

Terre Haute police officer in court; could be facing domestic battery charges

Image

Diary of Anne Frank

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Car crashes into utility pole

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man