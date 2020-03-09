Clear

Roots and Boots - Saturday April 18th

Tickets on sale at Casey's General Store

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 2:14 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 2:14 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roots and Boots - Saturday April 18th

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Big Read Across the Wabash Valley

Image

All You need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Rain, breezy. High: 59

Image

17 musicians inducted into Hall of Fame

Image

Chili Fest

Image

Exotic Pet Expo

Image

Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2