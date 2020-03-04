Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 5:37 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dispensary in Effingham, Illinois expands to sell recreational marijuana

Image

Terre Haute North's principal joins WTHI for the day - here's what he thought

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews begin cleaning up trash along Highway 159 in southern Vigo County

Image

City selects firm to 'de-water' area at new Terre Haute lift station site

Image

Vigo County Health Department creates Joint Information Center ahead of any possible coronavirus cas

Image

Former Knox County Jail officer accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate

Image

Drum Tao Hatfield Hall at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

C-Paps to save lives

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1