Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 2:48 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cool start, sunny finish.
