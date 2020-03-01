Clear

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 9:14 AM
Updated: Mar 1, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunshine and warm temperatures. Increasing cloud cover
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pinewood derby

Image

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Image

Thousands in Terre Haute for bowling tournament

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU victorious on Senior Day

Image

Linton State Champions

Image

Loogootee GBB State Finals

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

THSO Leap Year Fundraiser

Image

Black Experience program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1