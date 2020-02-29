Clear

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Sunshine and cool

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 8:41 AM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Hey Kevin! Feb 28th

Image

Terre Haute Chances and Services Receives All-Star Legacy Grant

Image

VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

Image

High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1