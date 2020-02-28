Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Marshall Salem

Lions win regional

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 11:45 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Clearing & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

Image

Sullivan students drive tractors to school

Image

Several Wabash Valley schools receive Digital Learning Grants

Image

Vigo County Parks Department working to restore Grist Mill

Image

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

Image

Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1