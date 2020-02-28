Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Green Thumb Industries Announces Rise Effingham to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Rise Effingham is located at 1011 Ford Avenue, Suite C in Effingham.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 5:57 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Clearing & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Green Thumb Industries Announces Rise Effingham to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snowflakes. High: 34

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disability Awareness Month Awards March 26th First Financial Bank Conference Center

Image

Local group makes the trip to smoke-free Hard Rock Casino, with hopes to keep smoking out of Terre H

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Image

Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit money at KFC

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snowflakes. High: 34

Image

Northview Bloomington South

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil