Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 12:22 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Flurries, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Friday Afternoon Weather

