Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
VCSC Issues
School issues fixing
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 10:51 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch
Terre Haute
Overcast
42°
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
40°
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
36°
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
42°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
42°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Showers and fog.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Two year old died in Sunday drowning in Vigo County
Police identify person killed in Sunday crash
Dylan Morgan receives 55 year sentence for the murder of Gage Eup
Parke County Poor Asylum is on the market
Cabin owners make final plea to house committee on Shoals cabins
A FedEx driver jumped off a bridge to avoid an oncoming truck and fell 75 feet. He survived with a few broken ribs
Police are investigating a deadly accident on I-70 in Vigo County
Crash involving three semis backs up I-70 for hours
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo movement
Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?
Latest Video
Lion King Jr. Terre Haute Children's Theater
VCSC Issues
Judge saves local woman from choking
Winter So Far
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
School leaders to approve 5 year strategic plan and introduce new online tool
One School Board is looking at their sex education curriculum
Train collides with car in Vincennes
Tuesday: Rainy, foggy early. High: 46
In Case You Missed It
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil