Monday Night: Rain continues, cool. Low: 44

Tonight rain will continue and temperatures will not change very much at all.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 5:52 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
